Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

