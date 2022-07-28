Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

