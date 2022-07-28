Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $181.39 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $196.19.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

