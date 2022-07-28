Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Cambium Networks worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

