Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

