Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,163,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

