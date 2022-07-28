Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,163,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EPRT opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.