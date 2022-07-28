Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,273,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,625,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.