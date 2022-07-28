Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Arteris worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $15,402,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $3,805,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at $1,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,963 shares of company stock valued at $502,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

