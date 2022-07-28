Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

