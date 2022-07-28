National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.36.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.00 and a 52 week high of C$190.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$179.90.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

