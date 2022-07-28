Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $16.05. Navient shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 12,311 shares.

The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.64.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.