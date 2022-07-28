Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.30.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. Newmont has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

