NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.11) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £283.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,595.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In other news, insider Allan Lockhart purchased 22,500 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($24,126.51).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

