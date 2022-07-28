NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $2.24. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.84%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

