Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,551,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $5,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $2,950,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

