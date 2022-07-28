Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,760 Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $488.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Artesian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

