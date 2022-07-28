Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middlesex Water Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

