Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 1,099.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 68,218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 846,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VBIV opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.98. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

