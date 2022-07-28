Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

