Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 142 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Veritiv Price Performance
Shares of VRTV stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Veritiv Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.