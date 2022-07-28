Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

