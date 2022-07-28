Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,150 shares of company stock worth $313,214. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

