Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

