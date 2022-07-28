Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $175.99.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.