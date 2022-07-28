Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 7,885.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.99. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 80,759 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $264,889.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,648,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,434.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

