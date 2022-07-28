Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after buying an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Cactus by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 346,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 219,479 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cactus by 21.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Cactus by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 150,129 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $746,489.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,402,401.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

WHD opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

