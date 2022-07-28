Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

