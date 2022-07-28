Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.4% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.