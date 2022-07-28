Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Covetrus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Covetrus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Covetrus Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

