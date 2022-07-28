Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SAIL opened at $63.64 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.52.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

