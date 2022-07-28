Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $55,105,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

