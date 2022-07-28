Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $96.95 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

