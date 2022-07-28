Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

