Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $114.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

