Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in City by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

City Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of City to $91.00 in a report on Monday.

CHCO opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.