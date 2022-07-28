Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asana by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana Trading Up 5.7 %

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.