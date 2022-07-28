Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,190 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

