Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,827 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

