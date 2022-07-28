Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147,875 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 147,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.