Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after buying an additional 186,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 244,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,810,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

