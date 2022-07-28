Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 68,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 180,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 516.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,774,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,756,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 337,979 shares of company stock worth $28,408,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

