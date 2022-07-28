Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

