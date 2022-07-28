Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 89,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $755.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

