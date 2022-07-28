Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile



Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

