Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

