Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

