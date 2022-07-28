Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,556,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

