Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nucor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

