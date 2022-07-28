NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NuVasive worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

NuVasive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.