nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nVent Electric Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE NVT opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.43.
nVent Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.
nVent Electric Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
