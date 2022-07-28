Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

